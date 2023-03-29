On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 3/29/2023

March 29, 2023
Stocks rallied as Wall Street shook off more of the fear that dominated it earlier this month.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also rose. They followed similar gains in other markets around the world.

A measure of nervousness among stock investors on Wall Street is back near its lowest levels since early this month, before Silicon Valley Bank became the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history. The S&P 500 is on track to close a tumultuous month with a modest gain.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 56.54 points, or 1.4%, to 4,027.81.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 323.35 points, or 1%, to 32,717.60.

The Nasdaq composite rose 210.16 points, or 1.8% to 11,926.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.97 points, or 1.1%, to 1,771.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 56.82 points, or less than 1.4%.

The Dow is up 480.07 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 102.28 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.68 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 188.31 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is down 429.65 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,459.75 points, or 13.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.35 points, or 0.6%.

