Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 14831.02 – .40 + .17 + 1.27
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2120.49 + .83 + .79 + 3.27
Emerging Markets 339.75 – .36 – .56 + .98
Equity Income Fund 16145.36 – 1.46 – 1.07 – 4.13
Balanced Fund 14831.02 – .40 + .17 + 1.27
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2120.49 + .83 + .79 + 3.27
Emerging Markets 339.75 – .36 – .56 + .98
Equity Income Fund 16145.36 – 1.46 – 1.07 – 4.13
GNMA 714.17 + .78 + 1.75 + 2.94
General Municipal Debt 1398.62 + .06 + .56 + 2.14
Gold Fund 335.10 + 4.19 + 10.00 + 4.42
High Current Yield 2373.89 – .02 – .44 + 1.51
High Yield Municipal 655.84 + .18 + 1.95
International Fund 2137.22 – .73 – 1.93 + 2.25
Science and Technology Fund 4075.48 – .74 + 4.03 + 11.88
Short Investment Grade 380.34 + .39 + .49 + 1.53
Short Municipal 191.08 + .08 + .34 + .85
US Government 652.30 + 1.19 + 1.75 + 3.30
-0-
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.