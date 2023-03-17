Trending:
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press
March 17, 2023 6:41 pm
Balanced Fund 14831.02 – .40 + .17 + 1.27

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2120.49 + .83 + .79 + 3.27

Emerging Markets 339.75 – .36 – .56 + .98

Equity Income Fund 16145.36 – 1.46 – 1.07 – 4.13

GNMA 714.17 + .78 + 1.75 + 2.94

General Municipal Debt 1398.62 + .06 + .56 + 2.14

Gold Fund 335.10 + 4.19 + 10.00 + 4.42

High Current Yield 2373.89 – .02 – .44 + 1.51

High Yield Municipal 655.84 + .18 + 1.95

International Fund 2137.22 – .73 – 1.93 + 2.25

Science and Technology Fund 4075.48 – .74 + 4.03 + 11.88

Short Investment Grade 380.34 + .39 + .49 + 1.53

Short Municipal 191.08 + .08 + .34 + .85

US Government 652.30 + 1.19 + 1.75 + 3.30

