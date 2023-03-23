KB Home, Worthington rise; MillerKnoll, Trupanion fall

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

KB Home, up $2.77 to $39.57.

The homebuilder beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Worthington Industries Inc., up $8.21 to $61.34.

The metal manufacturer reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

MillerKnoll Inc., down 91 cents to $19.73.

The furniture maker gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Steelcase Inc., up 43 cents to $7.61.

The office furniture maker beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $50.86 to $802.16.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a lung condition treatment.

Accenture Plc., up $18.39 to $271.66.

The consulting company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

General Mills Inc. up $2.28 to $82.15

The maker of Cheerios and other packaged foods reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Trupanion Inc., down $15 to $41.19,

The medical insurance company for pets said its chief financial officer, Drew Wolff, is stepping down.

