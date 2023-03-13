On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

KeyCorp, Philips 66 fall; Seagen, Insulet rise

The Associated Press
March 13, 2023 4:26 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Seagen Inc. up $25.04 to $197.65.

Pfizer is buying the biotechnology company for $43 billion.

KeyCorp, down $4.28 to $11.38.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and...

READ MORE

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Seagen Inc. up $25.04 to $197.65.

Pfizer is buying the biotechnology company for $43 billion.

KeyCorp, down $4.28 to $11.38.

        Insight by DocuSign: A new and exclusive Federal News Network survey shows that government HR employees know well agencies must speed up and streamline recruiting, hiring and retention processes. Download our survey report now to learn more.

Regional banks fell amid fears over their strength following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Illumina Inc., up $32.93 to $226.94.

Activist investor Carl Icahn is reportedly launching a proxy fight at the genetic testing tools company.

Insulet Corp., up $23.08 to $303.44.

The medical device company will replace SVB Financial Group in the S&P 500.

Qualtrics International Inc., up $1.13 to $17.68.

Silver Lake is buying the software company for about $12.5 billion.

Provention Bio Inc., up $17.40 to $24.10.

        Read more: Business News

Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is buying the biopharmaceutical company.

Newmont Corp., up $2.96 to $45.12.

The gold producer rose along with a jump in prices for the precious metal.

Phillips 66, down $5.70 to $95.52.

Energy companies slipped along with crude oil prices.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News