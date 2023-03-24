Oxford Industries, Scholastic fall, Activision rises

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Stifel Financial Corp., down $1.42 to $56.75. The financial services company warned investors about weak investment banking revenue during the first quarter. Nelnet Inc., down 55 cents to $89.67. READ MORE

