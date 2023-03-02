Saul Centers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $24.7 million, or 72 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization. ... ... READ MORE

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $24.7 million, or 72 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $9.1 million, or 38 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust involved mostly in shopping malls posted revenue of $62.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $103.2 million, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $245.9 million.

The company’s shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.52, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFS

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.