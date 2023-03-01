On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Xometry: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
March 1, 2023 7:48 am
< a min read
      

DERWOOD, Md. (AP) — DERWOOD, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Derwood, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 29 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $98.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed...

READ MORE

DERWOOD, Md. (AP) — DERWOOD, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Derwood, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 29 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $98.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $76 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $381.1 million.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

For the current quarter ending in March, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $102 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $470 million to $480 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XMTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XMTR

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 Joint EUCOM/AFRICOM Deployment and...
3|7 Personal Property Management Training...
3|7 Treat Cybersecurity as a Business...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories