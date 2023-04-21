On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Capital Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 21, 2023 5:00 am
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $9.7 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $49.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined...

READ MORE

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $9.7 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $49.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 26% in the last 12 months.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|27 TECHSPO Philadelphia 2023
4|27 Nuclear Regulatory Commission Small...
4|27 Webinar | Modernizing State & Local...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories