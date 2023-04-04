On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 4, 2023 3:23 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 29 cents to $80.71 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 1 cent to $84.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $2.74 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.67 a gallon. May natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $37.80 to $2,038.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose $1.08 to $25.10 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $3.97 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.63 Japanese yen from 132.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.0953 from $1.0896.

