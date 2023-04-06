On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 6, 2023 3:14 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 9 cents to $80.70 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 13 cents to $85.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 1 cent to $2.81 a gallon. May heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.66 a gallon. May natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $9.20 to $2,026.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 9 cents to $80.70 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 13 cents to $85.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 1 cent to $2.81 a gallon. May heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.66 a gallon. May natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $9.20 to $2,026.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 5 cents to $25.09 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.02 a pound.

The dollar rose to 131.77 Japanese yen from 131.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0930 from $1.0909.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|12 DigiMarCon West 2023 - Digital...
4|12 Dashboard in a Day - MAQ Software
4|12 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories