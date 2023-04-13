On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 13, 2023 3:15 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.10 to $82.16 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.24 to $86.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents $2.83 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.67 a gallon. May natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $30.40 to $2,055.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 47 cents...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.10 to $82.16 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.24 to $86.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents $2.83 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.67 a gallon. May natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $30.40 to $2,055.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 47 cents to $25.93 an ounce and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.12 a pound.

The dollar fell to 132.77 Japanese yen from 133.19 yen. The dollar rose to 1.1046 euro from 1.0995.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|19 How To Prepare for a GSA MAS Contractor...
4|19 Americas: How Can Government Workers...
4|19 Look to the Login Box to Increase...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories