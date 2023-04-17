On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 17, 2023 3:13 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.69 to $80.83 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.55 to $84.76 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 7 cents $2.77 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.61 a gallon. May natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $8.80 to $2,007 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 37 cents...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.69 to $80.83 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.55 to $84.76 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 7 cents $2.77 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.61 a gallon. May natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $8.80 to $2,007 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 37 cents to $25.09 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.07 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.41 Japanese yen from 133.80 yen. The dollar fell to 1.0928 euro from 1.0999.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|23 NPELRA 2023 Annual Training Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories