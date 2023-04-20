On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 20, 2023 3:34 pm
Gold for June delivery rose $11.80 to $2,019.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery was unchanged at...

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.87 to $77.29 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $2.02 to $81.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 6 cents $2.59 a gallon. May heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.49 a gallon. May natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $11.80 to $2,019.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery was unchanged at 25.37 an ounce and May copper fell 5 cents to $4.03 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.34 Japanese yen from 134.73 yen. The dollar rose to 1.0965 euro from 1.0953.

