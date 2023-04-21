On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 21, 2023 3:19 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 50 cents to $77.87 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 56 cents to $81.66 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent $2.60 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $2.49 a gallon. May natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $28.60 to $1,990.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 31...

Gold for June delivery fell $28.60 to $1,990.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 31 cents to 25.06 an ounce and May copper fell 5 cents to $3.98 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.21 Japanese yen from 134.34 yen. The dollar rose to 1.0977 euro from 1.0965.

