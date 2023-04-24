On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 24, 2023 3:21 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 89 cents to $78.76 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.07 to $82.73 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 3 cents $2.63 a gallon. May heating oil rose 4 cents $2.53 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $9.30 to $1,999.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 25 cents...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 89 cents to $78.76 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.07 to $82.73 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 3 cents $2.63 a gallon. May heating oil rose 4 cents $2.53 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $9.30 to $1,999.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 25 cents to 25.31 an ounce and May copper fell 3 cents to $3.95 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.27 Japanese yen from 134.21 yen. The euro rose to $1.1046 from $1.0977.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 NASCIO 2023 Midyear Conference
4|30 SupportWorld Live
4|30 GITEC Conference 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories