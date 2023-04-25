On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 25, 2023 3:19 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.69 to $77.07 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.96 to $80.77 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents $2.59 a gallon. May heating oil fell 8 cents $2.45 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $4.70 to $2,004.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 43 cents to 24.88 an ounce and July copper fell 9 cents to $3.87 a pound.

The dollar fell to 133.59 Japanese yen from 134.27 yen. The euro fell to $1.0972 from $1.1046.

