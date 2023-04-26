On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 26, 2023 3:36 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.77 to $74.30 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $3.08 to $77.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents $2.55 a gallon. May heating oil fell 8 cents $2.37 a gallon. May natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.12 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $8.50 to $1,996 an ounce. Silver for May delivery was unchanged at $24.88...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.77 to $74.30 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $3.08 to $77.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents $2.55 a gallon. May heating oil fell 8 cents $2.37 a gallon. May natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.12 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $8.50 to $1,996 an ounce. Silver for May delivery was unchanged at $24.88 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $3.86 a pound.

The dollar fell to 133.56 Japanese yen from 133.59 yen. The euro rose to $1.1039 from $1.0972.

        Insight by Maximus: Having data at your fingertips only matters if it’s the right data at the right moment. In an exclusive Federal News Network survey, we ask feds about their agencies’ efforts to turn data into actionable intelligence that can lead to better services.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|2 TechNet Cyber
5|2 Ask the Experts: Improving Seller...
5|2 Dashboard in a Day - SkyPoint Cloud
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories