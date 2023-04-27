On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 27, 2023 3:13 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 46 cents to $74.76 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 68 cents to $78.37 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents $2.53 a gallon. May heating oil fell 2 cents $2.35 a gallon. June natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $3 to $1,999 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 14...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 46 cents to $74.76 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 68 cents to $78.37 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents $2.53 a gallon. May heating oil fell 2 cents $2.35 a gallon. June natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $3 to $1,999 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 14 cents to $25.21 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $3.88 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133.99 Japanese yen from 133.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.1025 from $1.1039.

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 Expeditionary Communications RoundUp...
5|3 Robotic Process Automation in a Day -...
5|3 App in a Day - PowerApps911
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories