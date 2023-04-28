On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 28, 2023 3:09 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.02 to $76.78 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.17 to $79.54 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 5 cents $2.58 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents $2.38 a gallon. June natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose 10 cents to $1,999.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 2 cents...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.02 to $76.78 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.17 to $79.54 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 5 cents $2.58 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents $2.38 a gallon. June natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose 10 cents to $1,999.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 2 cents to $25.23 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $3.89 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.28 Japanese yen from 133.99 yen. The euro fell to $1.1017 from $1.1025.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) -...
5|4 COVID-19: After the Public Health...
5|4 App in a Day - Marquam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories