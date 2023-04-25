On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Community Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 25, 2023 5:41 pm
WALDORF, Md. (AP) — WALDORF, Md. (AP) — The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Waldorf, Maryland, said it had earnings of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCFC

Top Stories