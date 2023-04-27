Corporate Office Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Columbia, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $38.6 million, or 59 cents per share, in the period. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 57... READ MORE

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Columbia, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $38.6 million, or 59 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 57 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $78.8 million, or 70 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties, based in Columbia, Maryland, posted revenue of $167.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Corporate Office Properties expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 57 cents to 59 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.35 to $2.41 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFC

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.