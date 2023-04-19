On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Eagle Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 19, 2023 4:21 pm
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $143.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $78.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

_____

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $143.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $78.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

_____

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|25 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
4|25 Splunk Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|25 Defense, Space, IT, Cyber & Intel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories