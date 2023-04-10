On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Empty tank cars derail in Texas rail yard, no injuries

The Associated Press
April 10, 2023 12:46 pm
< a min read
      

KENDLETON, Texas (AP) — No injuries were reported after three empty tank cars derailed but remained upright in a Southeast Texas rail yard on Monday, the train’s owner said.

A locomotive leaked fuel but it was contained, Kansas City Southern spokesperson C. Doniele Carlson said in a statement.

The derailment took place at around 7 a.m. in Kendleton, Texas, some 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Houston, Carlson said.

“No injuries were reported and there...

READ MORE

KENDLETON, Texas (AP) — No injuries were reported after three empty tank cars derailed but remained upright in a Southeast Texas rail yard on Monday, the train’s owner said.

A locomotive leaked fuel but it was contained, Kansas City Southern spokesperson C. Doniele Carlson said in a statement.

The derailment took place at around 7 a.m. in Kendleton, Texas, some 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Houston, Carlson said.

“No injuries were reported and there is no track damage,” she said. The impacted rail line was expected to reopen later Monday morning.

        Insight by Tanium: Agencies are honing in on how best to secure software and gain better visibility into their suppliers. We talk to leaders from DoD, FDA, GSA, NASA and State to reveal how agencies are meeting demands for visibility into their vendors’ cyber practices.

Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said they did not respond to the incident because it was contained to the rail yard.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, Carlson said.

Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|16 2023 PSC Annual Conference
4|16 2023 IAPSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories