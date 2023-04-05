On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

FedEx, Conagra rise; Schnitzer Steel, Simply Good Foods fall

The Associated Press
April 5, 2023 4:14 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., up $3.44 to $229.93.

The package delivery service will restructure its operations as part of a $4 billion cost-cutting plan.

Johnson & Johnson, up $7.12 to $165.61.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., up $3.44 to $229.93.

The package delivery service will restructure its operations as part of a $4 billion cost-cutting plan.

Johnson & Johnson, up $7.12 to $165.61.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

The maker of Tylenol and Band-Aid bandages is earmarking nearly $9 billion to settle cancer lawsuits related to its baby powder.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., down $1.63 to $28.70.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal reported weak fiscal second-quarter earnings.

The Simply Good Foods Co., down $1.85 to $36.84.

The maker of Atkins meal plans warned investors a drop in its fiscal 2023 margins could be steeper than previously estimated.

Conagra Brands Inc., up 69 cents to $38.27.

The maker of Birds Eye frozen vegetables and Slim Jim meat sticks reported strong fiscal third-quarter results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $37.42 to $1,697.42.

        Read more: Business News

Restaurants slipped following a government report showing slower growth in the services sector.

Walmart Inc., up $2.44 to $149.67.

The retailer reaffirmed its financial forecasts for the year.

Western Alliance Bancorp, down $4.15 to $29.37.

Investors were disappointed by the Phoenix bank’s update on its deposits.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|11 Advanced Dashboards
4|11 Red Hat User Group - Houston
4|11 AFCEA DC 2023 Tech Summit: National...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories