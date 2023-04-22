On Air:
Gas prices rise again in New Jersey and around the nation

The Associated Press
April 22, 2023 6:54 am
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continued to rise in New Jersey and around the nation at large this past week, but analysts say a drop in demand and falling oil prices may soon bring relief at the pumps.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.52, an increase of eight cents from last week, AAA Mid-Atlantic said. Drivers were paying $4.08 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.68, up two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.12 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Oil prices fell this week amid ongoing market concerns that future interest rate increases could tip the economy into a recession, a move analysts say will likely leading to reduced oil demand and prices in the near future.

