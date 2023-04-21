On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 4/21/2023

The Associated Press
April 21, 2023 4:26 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks ended with very slight gains on Wall Street as investors close out a quiet week highlighted by a batch of mostly mixed corporate earnings reports.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq all gained 0.1% Friday. Among the companies that reported results, hospital operator HCA Healthcare rose after raising its full-year profit outlook, while consumer products giant Procter & Gamble gained after its quarterly profit beat estimates.

More earnings reports...

READ MORE

Stocks ended with very slight gains on Wall Street as investors close out a quiet week highlighted by a batch of mostly mixed corporate earnings reports.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq all gained 0.1% Friday. Among the companies that reported results, hospital operator HCA Healthcare rose after raising its full-year profit outlook, while consumer products giant Procter & Gamble gained after its quarterly profit beat estimates.

More earnings reports are in store next week from major companies such as Coca-Cola, Amazon, American Airlines and Boeing.

On Friday:

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

The S&P 500 rose 3.73 points, or 0.1%, to 4,133.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.34 points, or 0.1%, to 33,808.96.

The Nasdaq composite rose 12.90 points, or 0.1% to 12,072.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.81 points, or 0.1%, to 1,791.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 4.12 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 77.51 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 51.01 points, or 0.4%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 10.35 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 294.02 points, or 7.7%.

The Dow is up 661.71 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,605.97 points, or 15.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.26 points, or 1.7%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|27 TECHSPO Philadelphia 2023
4|27 Nuclear Regulatory Commission Small...
4|27 Webinar | Modernizing State & Local...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories