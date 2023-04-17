On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 4/17/2023

The Associated Press
April 17, 2023 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Monday, the start of the first full week of earnings reporting season.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow and Nasdaq gained about the same amount.

M&T Bank led the S&P 500 while other financial companies reported a mixed set of profit reports for the first three months of the year. They followed up on a bevy of better-than-expected reports from some of the...

READ MORE

Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Monday, the start of the first full week of earnings reporting season.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow and Nasdaq gained about the same amount.

M&T Bank led the S&P 500 while other financial companies reported a mixed set of profit reports for the first three months of the year. They followed up on a bevy of better-than-expected reports from some of the biggest U.S. banks that kicked off the reporting season at the end of last week. Treasury yields rose as expectations firmed for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again next month.

On Monday:

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

The S&P 500 rose 13.68 points, or 0.3%, to 4,151.32.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.71 points, or 0.3%, to 33,987.18.

The Nasdaq composite rose 34.26 points, or 0.3% to 12,157.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.68 points, or 1.2%, to 1,802.84.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 311.82 points, or 8.1%.

The Dow is up 839.93 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,691.24 points, or 16.2%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 41.59 points, or 2.4%.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|23 NPELRA 2023 Annual Training Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories