How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 4/6/2023

The Associated Press
April 6, 2023 4:21 pm
Stocks closed slightly higher on Wall Street Thursday in mixed trading after several discouraging reports on the economy slowed stocks’ roll this week.

The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher Thursday but down 0.1% for the week. The Dow and Nasdaq also closed modestly higher. The U.S. stock market will be shut in observance of Good Friday.

A report showed more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. It followed a string of economic reports this week that were weaker than expected. The economy is slowing under higher interest rates, raising the risk of recession.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.64 points, or 0.4%, to 4,105.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.57 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,485.29.

The Nasdaq composite rose 91.09 points, or 0.8% to 12,087.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.33 points, or 0.1%, to 1,754.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 4.29 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 211.14 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 133.95 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 48.02 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 265.52 points, or 6.9%.

The Dow is up 338.04 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,621.47 points, or 15.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.78 points, or 0.4%.

Top Stories