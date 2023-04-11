On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 4/11/2023

The Associated Press
April 11, 2023 4:34 pm
Wall Street drifted through a muted day of trading, with stocks and bonds making modest moves ahead of an anticipated update on consumer inflation and other reports later in the week.

The S&P 500 had its smallest one-day move in more than a year and dipped by less than 0.1%. The Dow was up a bit, while the Nasdaq slipped. Traders are focused on Wednesday’s inflation report, after which comes the start of earnings reporting season for big companies.

CarMax jumped after reporting stronger profit than expected. Moderna sank following a discouraging report on a potential flu vaccine. Treasury yields held steady.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 slipped 0.17 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,108.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.27 points, or 0.3%, to 33,684.79.

The Nasdaq composite fell 52.48 points, or 0.4% to 12,031.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.15 points, or 0.8%, to 1,786.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.92 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 199.50 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 56.08 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 32.13 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 269.44 points, or 7%.

The Dow is up 537.54 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,565.39 points, or 15%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.35 points, or 1.4%.

