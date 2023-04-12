On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 4/12/2023

The Associated Press
April 12, 2023 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed lower following the latest update on inflation and the latest warning of a possible recession.

The S&P 500 lost 0.4% Wednesday after bouncing between small gains and losses earlier. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.9% and the Dow also fell.

Minutes from the Fed’s last meeting revealed Wednesday that its staff economists have forecast that a pullback in lending resulting from the banking turmoil will cause a “mild recession” starting later this...

READ MORE

Stocks closed lower following the latest update on inflation and the latest warning of a possible recession.

The S&P 500 lost 0.4% Wednesday after bouncing between small gains and losses earlier. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.9% and the Dow also fell.

Minutes from the Fed’s last meeting revealed Wednesday that its staff economists have forecast that a pullback in lending resulting from the banking turmoil will cause a “mild recession” starting later this year. A report Wednesday morning showed that prices at the consumer level were 5% higher last month than a year earlier.

On Wednesday:

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

The S&P 500 fell 16.99 points, or 0.4%, to 4,091.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.29 points, or 0.1%, to 33,646.50.

The Nasdaq composite fell 102.54 points, or 0.9% to 11,929.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.90 points, or 0.7%, to 1,773.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 13.07 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 161.21 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 158.62 points, or 1.3%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 19.23 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 252.45 points, or 6.6%.

The Dow is up 499.25 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,462.85 points, or 14%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.45 points, or 0.7%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|18 2023 NHOA Small Business Summit
4|18 Revolutionizing Portfolio Management...
4|18 Meet Mark43 - The Modern Public Safety...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories