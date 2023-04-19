On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 4/19/2023

The Associated Press
April 19, 2023 4:19 pm
Stocks are closing mostly flat on Wall Street Wednesday following mixed earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged, the Dow slipped and the Nasdaq gained less than 0.1%.

Netflix dropped after reporting weaker revenue than expected. Intuitive Surgical, Abbott Laboratories, United Airlines and others flew higher after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than expected. Most companies have been beating forecasts. They’re clearing a bar that was set...

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.35 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,154.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.62 points, or 0.2%, to 33,897.01.

The Nasdaq composite rose 3.81 points, or less than 0.1% to 12,157.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.89 points, or 0.2%, to 1,799.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.88 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 10.54 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 33.76 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.29 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 315.02 points, or 8.2%.

The Dow is up 749.76 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,690.74 points, or 16.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 38.20 points, or 2.2%.

