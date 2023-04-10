On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press
April 10, 2023 6:47 pm
< a min read
      

Balanced Fund 15282.80 – .17 + .09 + 4.35

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2143.01 – .78 + .46 + 4.37

Emerging Markets 355.77 + .39 – .02 + 5.75

Equity Income Fund 17000.33 + .35 + .72 + .95

        Federal News Network's...

READ MORE

Balanced Fund 15282.80 – .17 + .09 + 4.35

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2143.01 – .78 + .46 + 4.37

Emerging Markets 355.77 + .39 – .02 + 5.75

Equity Income Fund 17000.33 + .35 + .72 + .95

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

GNMA 713.17 – .83 + .20 + 2.80

General Municipal Debt 1423.20 + .06 + 1.07 + 3.94

Gold Fund 370.55 – .98 + 3.93 + 15.46

High Current Yield 2421.83 + .18 + .20 + 3.56

High Yield Municipal 669.43 + .12 + 1.47 + 4.07

International Fund 2264.36 – .18 – .12 + 8.33

Science and Technology Fund 4211.02 + .55 – 1.93 + 15.60

Short Investment Grade 381.41 – .27 + .14 + 1.82

        Read more: Business News

Short Municipal 192.02 + .01 + .24 + 1.35

US Government 652.50 – .57 + .62 + 3.33

-0-

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|16 2023 PSC Annual Conference
4|16 2023 IAPSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories