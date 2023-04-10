Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Balanced Fund 15282.80 – .17 + .09 + 4.35
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2143.01 – .78 + .46 + 4.37
Emerging Markets 355.77 + .39 – .02 + 5.75
Equity Income Fund 17000.33 + .35 + .72 + .95
GNMA 713.17 – .83 + .20 + 2.80
General Municipal Debt 1423.20 + .06 + 1.07 + 3.94
Gold Fund 370.55 – .98 + 3.93 + 15.46
High Current Yield 2421.83 + .18 + .20 + 3.56
High Yield Municipal 669.43 + .12 + 1.47 + 4.07
International Fund 2264.36 – .18 – .12 + 8.33
Science and Technology Fund 4211.02 + .55 – 1.93 + 15.60
Short Investment Grade 381.41 – .27 + .14 + 1.82
Short Municipal 192.02 + .01 + .24 + 1.35
US Government 652.50 – .57 + .62 + 3.33
