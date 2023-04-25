On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
J&J's Kenvue consumer health business prepares for stock IPO

Associated Press
April 25, 2023
Johnson & Johnson’s Kenvue consumer health business is preparing for an initial public offering of more than 151 million shares.

The health care giant said late Monday that the per-share IPO price for Kenvue Inc. should range between $20 and $23. J&J said Kenvue has launched a road show for its IPO. That involves the company talking to potential investors ahead of the offering.

The consumer health business sells well-known products like Band-Aids, Listerine and...

The consumer health business sells well-known products like Band-Aids, Listerine and over-the-counter medicines such as Tylenol. J&J has said it expects an IPO by the end of the year.

J&J announced in late 2021 that it was splitting its consumer health division from the pharmaceutical and medical device divisions in a bid to make each more nimble.

-based J&J’s remaining businesses focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Kenvue has applied to list its stock under the ticker symbol “KVUE” on the New York Stock Exchange.

J&J, New Brunswick, New Jersey, will still own more than 90% of Kenvue’s shares after the IPO.

