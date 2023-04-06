On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lamb Weston, SeaChange rise; Costco, Levi fall

The Associated Press
April 6, 2023 4:27 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., down $11.15 to $485.98.

Investors were disappointed by the warehouse club operator’s March sales report.

Levi Strauss & Co., down $2.89 to $15.14.

Higher costs weighed on the jeans maker’s first-quarter profit margin.

RPM International Inc., down $3.14 to $81.19.

The specialty chemicals company warned investors that sales will likely flatten during its fiscal fourth quarter.

Vaalco Energy Inc., down 49 cents to $4.44.

The oil and natural gas explorer’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

SeaChange International Inc., up 6 cents to 47 cents

The video software company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth and a profit.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $2.69 to $106.86.

The frozen French fry maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., down $4.98 to $46.33.

The optical networking equipment company cut its revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Buckle Inc., down 83 cents to $34.04.

The fashion retailer reported a sharp drop in sales during March.

