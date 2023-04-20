On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ManpowerGroup, Zions fall; D.R. Horton, Lam rise

The Associated Press
April 20, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $2.06 to $89.29.

The chipmaker reported strong first-quarter earnings.

Lam Research Corp., up 35.50 to $526.52.

The semiconductor equipment maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $2.17 to $61.53.

The casino operator beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

F5 Inc., down $2.89 to $134.16.

The computer networking company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Zions Bancorp, down $1.60 to $31.12.

The financial holding company missed analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

XPO Inc., up $6.21 to $40.79.

The freight transportation company named Dave Bates as its chief operating officer.

D.R. Horton Inc., up $5.74 to $107.60.

The homebuilder’s fiscal second-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

ManpowerGroup Inc., down $5.69 to $73.81.

The staffing company’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Top Stories