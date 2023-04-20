ManpowerGroup, Zions fall; D.R. Horton, Lam rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $2.06 to $89.29.
The chipmaker reported strong first-quarter earnings.
Lam Research Corp., up 35.50 to $526.52.
The semiconductor equipment maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.
Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $2.17 to $61.53.
The casino operator beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
F5 Inc., down $2.89 to $134.16.
The computer networking company gave investors a weak profit forecast.
Zions Bancorp, down $1.60 to $31.12.
The financial holding company missed analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
XPO Inc., up $6.21 to $40.79.
The freight transportation company named Dave Bates as its chief operating officer.
D.R. Horton Inc., up $5.74 to $107.60.
The homebuilder’s fiscal second-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.
ManpowerGroup Inc., down $5.69 to $73.81.
The staffing company’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
