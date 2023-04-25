On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
McDonald’s first quarter sales boosted by higher prices

DEE-ANN DURBIN
April 25, 2023 7:03 am
McDonald’s reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as store traffic grew despite higher prices.

Global same-store sales rose 12.6% compared to the January-March period last year, the Chicago burger giant said Tuesday. That was well above the 8.7% increase that Wall Street had been forecasting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Marketing campaigns __ including a Valentine’s Day meal promotion with rappers Offset and Cardi B __ and higher delivery sales boosted the chain’s U.S. performance. The company also raised prices on some items to account for inflated costs for food and paper.

Revenue rose 4% to nearly $5.9 billion in the first quarter, which also topped analyst projections of $5.6 billion.

Despite the super-sized results, McDonald’s laid off several hundred corporate workers earlier this month in an effort to speed up innovation and decision-making. McDonald’s booked a restructuring charge of $180 million __ or 18 cents per share __ during the first quarter to account for severance payments and the closure of some regional offices.

Without that one-time charge, McDonald’s earned $2.63 per share, which is 30 cents better than expected.

Top Stories