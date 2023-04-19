On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Netflix, Tesla fall; United Airlines, Abbott rise

The Associated Press
April 19, 2023 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Tesla Inc., down $3.72 to $180.59.

The electric vehicle maker cut prices for the fourth time in the U.S. this year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $3.23 to $46.27.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Tesla Inc., down $3.72 to $180.59.

The electric vehicle maker cut prices for the fourth time in the U.S. this year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $3.23 to $46.27.

        Insight by Maximus: Having data at your fingertips only matters if it’s the right data at the right moment. In an exclusive Federal News Network survey, we ask feds about their agencies’ efforts to turn data into actionable intelligence that can lead to better services.

The airline beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts and said demand remains strong.

CDW Corp., down $25.17 to $165.12.

The technology products and services provider for government agencies and schools gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $29.29 to $298.57.

The maker of surgical systems beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Travelers Companies Inc., up $10.57 to $182.57.

The insurer reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Abbott Laboratories, up $8.14 to $112.29.

        Read more: Business News

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Netflix Inc., down $10.58 to $ 323.12.

The streaming video company reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Lithia Motors Inc., down $4.95 to $221.50.

The auto dealership chain’s first-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Technology News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|25 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
4|25 Splunk Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|25 Defense, Space, IT, Cyber & Intel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories