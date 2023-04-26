Pebblebrook Hotel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $22.4 million, or 18 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 11 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $33.9 million, or 27 cents per share.

The hotel investment company, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $305.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $301.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Pebblebrook Hotel expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 52 cents to 57 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEB

Top Stories