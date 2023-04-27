On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Shore Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 27, 2023
EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $6.5 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 35 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $40.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $31 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

Top Stories