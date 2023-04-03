On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Stratasys, WWE fall, PPG, Ovintiv rise

The Associated Press
April 3, 2023 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Heska Corp., up $20.12 to $117.74.

M&M’s maker Mars is buying the veterinary health company as it expands into that sector.

Teck Resources Ltd., up $7.15 to $43.65.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Heska Corp., up $20.12 to $117.74.

M&M’s maker Mars is buying the veterinary health company as it expands into that sector.

Teck Resources Ltd., up $7.15 to $43.65.

        Federal News Network's CX Exchange: Join us over two afternoons, April 26 and 27, where we will explore the technology, policy and processes that underpin agency efforts to serve the public, businesses and the government’s own workforce more effectively.

The mining company rejected a buyout offer from Glencore.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $10.72 to $76.68.

The biopharmaceutical company is reportedly considering a sale, along with licensing agreements.

Ovintiv Inc., up $4.30 to $40.38.

The energy company raised its dividend and gave investors a strong production update.

PPG Industries Inc., up $6.46 to $140.04.

The paint and coatings maker raised its first-quarter earnings forecast.

Extra Space Storage Inc., down $8.42 to $154.51.

        Read more: Business News

The self-storage facility real estate investment trust is buying Life Storage.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., down $1.96 to $89.30.

Endeavor Group Holdings, which runs Ultimate Fighting Championship, is buying the entertainment company.

Stratasys Ltd., down 15 cents to $16.38.

The maker of 3D printers rejected a buyout offer from Nano Dimension.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News