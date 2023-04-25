On Air:
Tokyo company aims to be 1st business to put lander on moon

MARCIA DUNN
April 25, 2023 12:03 am
A Japanese company is about to attempt what no other private business has done: land on the moon.

Tokyo’s ispace company put its own spacecraft into orbit around the moon a month ago. On Tuesday, flight controllers will direct the craft, named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, to descend from 60 miles (100 kilometers) high and land.

The 7-foot lander is carrying a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust.

Hakuto took a long, roundabout route to the moon following its December liftoff, beaming back photos of Earth along the way.

Only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: Russia, the United States and China. An Israeli nonprofit tried to land on the moon in 2019, but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

