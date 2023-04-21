On Air: FEDTalk
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Trudeau, Macron set for Global Citizen NOW conference in NYC

GLENN GAMBOA
April 21, 2023 10:52 am
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join business, political and philanthropic leaders, as well as celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and John Legend, for this year’s edition of the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York City starting April 27.

The conference will combine major announcements on policy initiatives with discussions about immediate steps that can be taken on climate...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join business, political and philanthropic leaders, as well as celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and John Legend, for this year’s edition of the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York City starting April 27.

The conference will combine major announcements on policy initiatives with discussions about immediate steps that can be taken on climate change, food insecurity, gender inequality, and other issues.

“Building a future that is fair, equal, and peaceful, with clean air and clean water for everyone, is at the heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reflects the vision of the Global Citizen NOW summit,” Trudeau said in a statement. “In New York City, I look forward to advancing our shared progress and advocating for strong global commitments to support gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls everywhere.”

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans has said the summit will focus on “turning ideas into impact.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: How can agencies achieve an excellent customer experience with improved cybersecurity? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss the shift to the cloud and identity and access management strategy with agency and industry leaders.

Executives from Verizon, Cisco, Citi, and Procter & Gamble will join philanthropic leaders from Ford, Open Society, PepsiCo and Rockefeller foundations to discuss how the changes can be carried out.

____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|27 TECHSPO Philadelphia 2023
4|27 Nuclear Regulatory Commission Small...
4|27 Webinar | Modernizing State & Local...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories