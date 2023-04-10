Tupperware, Tesla fall; Walgreens, Honda rise

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Apple Inc., down $2.63 to $162.03.

Global PC shipments slid in the first quarter, with Apple taking the biggest hit, according to International Data Corp.

Tesla, Inc., down 55 cents to $184.51.

The electric vehicle maker cut prices on its entire U.S. model lineup for the third time this year.

Tupperware Brands Corp., down $1.18 to $1.24.

The reusable package maker said it’s engaged financial advisors to address concerns about its financial viability.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc., up $3.06 to $33.27.

The Oregon-based maker of freight railcars beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings projections.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., up 32 cents to $36.10.

California’s Medicaid program will continue to pay the drugstore chain despite the governor’s vow not to do business with it.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd., up 23 cents to $26.36.

The automaker is recalling nearly 564,000 older SUVs in the U.S. because of potential frame and suspension damage from road salt.

Micron Technology, up $4.71 to $63.27. Shares jumped by the most in over a year following news that rival Samsung Electronics plans to cut its memory chip production.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co., up $12.06 to $220.22. The Wall Street Journal reported that Exxon Mobil has held informal talks to buy the $49 billion-market cap shale fracking company.

Top Stories