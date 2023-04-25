On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UPS, Packaging Corp. fall, Arrowhead, Tenet rise

The Associated Press
April 25, 2023 4:17 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

United Parcel Service Inc., down $19.56 to $176.29.

The package delivery service trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Packaging Corp. of America, down $10.53 to $134.38.

The maker of containerboard and corrugated packaging products reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $3.56 to $33.58.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential pulmonary disease treatment.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $1.84 to $70.84.

The hospital operator reported strong first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Centene Corp., up $1.63 to $69.29.

The healthcare company reported encouraging first-quarter profit and revenue.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., up $2.24 to $144.67.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue raised its earnings forecast for the year.

PepsiCo Inc., up $4.21 to $189.71.

The food and beverage company raised its profit forecast for the year.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 4 cents to $6.78.

The airline reported strong first-quarter earnings, but gave a discouraging sales outlook for the current quarter.

