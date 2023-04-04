On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Virgin Orbit, Acuity fall; Newmont, Warner Bros. rise

The Associated Press
April 4, 2023 4:19 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., down 5 cents to 15 cents.

The Richard Branson-backed satellite launch company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Kirkland’s Inc., up 3 cents to $2.88.

The home decor retailer reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.

Lindsay Corp., down $17.47 to $133.81.

The irrigation equipment supplier reported weak fiscal second-quarter revenue.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., up 34 cents to $15.15.

The owner of CNN and HBO is reportedly near a deal for a TV series based on Harry Potter.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $20.20 to $163.13.

The lighting maker’s fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Greenlane Holdings Inc., down 3 cents to 35 cents.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories reported weak fourth quarter revenue.

Newmont Corp., up $1.88 to $51.35.

The gold miner gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 94 cents to $40.26.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

