On Air:
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Worker killed, 4 injured in Nebraska ethanol plant explosion

The Associated Press
April 18, 2023 6:15 pm
1 min read
      

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — One worker died and four others were injured in an explosion at an ethanol plant in eastern Nebraska.

The explosion was reported Monday afternoon at a Green Plains ethanol plant in Wood River, which is about 160 miles west of Omaha. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said firefighters found a liquid holding tank that had been damaged in the explosion at the plant, which makes the highly flammable fuel...

READ MORE

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — One worker died and four others were injured in an explosion at an ethanol plant in eastern Nebraska.

The explosion was reported Monday afternoon at a Green Plains ethanol plant in Wood River, which is about 160 miles west of Omaha. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said firefighters found a liquid holding tank that had been damaged in the explosion at the plant, which makes the highly flammable fuel additive. There was no fire when they arrived.

One worker was in critical condition Tuesday at an Omaha hospital. Three others were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.

The State Fire Marshal’s office the explosion was an accident caused by the work that was being conducted at the time. It is not believed to be linked to a separate fire at the plant that happened last Friday.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Data: Are you taking full advantage of data to drive change in your agency? Join us on May 8 to discover the latest techniques and technologies to help do just that.

A Green Plains spokeswoman said the explosion happened during routine maintenance and repairs on the tank. The plant wasn’t operating at the time.

The company spokeswoman said Green Plains officials were “deeply saddened” about the death.

The names and ages of the person who died and the injured workers were not immediately released. An autopsy is planned.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|24 2023 Holistic Health and Fitness...
4|24 RSA Conference 2023
4|24 Kaseya Connect Global
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories