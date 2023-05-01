On Air: Fed Life
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

1 person killed in boiler explosion at southeastern Texas power plant

The Associated Press
May 31, 2023 12:49 pm
< a min read
      

FRANKLIN, Texas (AP) — One person was killed when a boiler exploded at a southeastern Texas power plant Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson for Dallas-based Luminant.

“A contractor was fatally injured” in the blast about 8 a.m. at the Oak Grove Power Plant, according to a statement from spokesperson Meranda Cohn for Luminant, which owns the plant.

“All other employees and contractors have been accounted for and there are no other known injuries at...

READ MORE

FRANKLIN, Texas (AP) — One person was killed when a boiler exploded at a southeastern Texas power plant Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson for Dallas-based Luminant.

“A contractor was fatally injured” in the blast about 8 a.m. at the Oak Grove Power Plant, according to a statement from spokesperson Meranda Cohn for Luminant, which owns the plant.

“All other employees and contractors have been accounted for and there are no other known injuries at this time,” Cohn said.

Robertson County Emergency Management Director Bill Huggins says there was no fire and no danger to the public in the nearby town of Franklin, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

        Federal News Network's Cloud Exchange 2023: Discover how agencies across the government use cloud to reimagine government services — from the enterprise to the edge in this 3 day event. Register today!

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation, according to Cohn’s statement, and the plant remained in operation and generating electricity.

Luminant will continue to work closely with the contractor’s employer and state and federal regulators to investigate the cause of this event.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|6 Cyber/Electronic Warfare Convergence
6|6 Modernization for Government with Red...
6|6 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories