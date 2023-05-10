On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Airbnb, Twilio fall; Rivian, Exact Sciences rise

The Associated Press
May 10, 2023 4:18 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Airbnb Inc., down $13.88 to $113.19.

The short-term rental giant gave investors a disappointing forecast for bookings in the second quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $2.11 to $56.85.

The oil company once owned by famed industrialist Armand Hammer reported weak first-quarter profit and revenue.

Akamai Technologies Inc., up $6.66 to $85.54.

The cloud services provider reported encouraging first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Rivian Automotive Inc., up 25 cents to $14.11.

The electric vehicle maker beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Exact Sciences Corp., up $7.73 to $78.73.

The molecular diagnostics company raised its sales forecast for the year.

Twilio Inc., down $7.08 to $48.92.

The communications software company gave investors a weak sales forecast for this quarter.

Toast Inc., up $1.66 to $21.12.

The provider of point-of-sale software to restaurants gave Wall Steet an encouraging revenue forecast.

Dutch Bros Inc., down $3.88 to $28.57.

The drive-thru coffee chain reported weak first-quarter sales.

