On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
May 12, 2023 3:01 am
< a min read
      

May 5-11, 2023

From the war in Ukraine and Russia’s celebration of Victory Day, to people fleeing fighting in Sudan and the coronation of U.K. King Charles III in London, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

May 5-11, 2023

From the war in Ukraine and Russia’s celebration of Victory Day, to people fleeing fighting in Sudan and the coronation of U.K. King Charles III in London, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: The government is grappling with the mechanics of addressing whether their software supply chain is secure. Download our new ebook to get a snapshot from leaders at CISA, the IT Industry Council and DoD’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center into current efforts.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|18 MAS Office Hours
5|18 Making Wireless Acquisitions &...
5|18 Symphony Procurement Suite (OASIS...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories