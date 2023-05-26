On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BA cancels dozens of flights over computer problems ahead of busy holiday weekend

The Associated Press
May 26, 2023 4:31 am
LONDON (AP) — British Airways canceled dozens of flights on Friday due to computer problems, disrupting the plans of thousands of travelers at the start of a busy holiday weekend.

Most of the 42 affected flights were on short-haul routes to and from Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport. Computer issues on Thursday caused planes and crew to be out of position Friday, which was expected to be the busiest day for U.K. air travel since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Other flights were delayed, as some passengers were unable to check in online.

“We’re aware of a technical issue, which we have been working hard to fix,” the airline said on its website.

Travel is expected to be especially busy over the next few days as a three-day weekend coincides with the start of a weeklong holiday for most schools in Britain.

